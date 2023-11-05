Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$205.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$191.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$184.89.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$144.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$131.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

