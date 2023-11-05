Royal Bank of Canada Trims Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price to $102.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADUS. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

