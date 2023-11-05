Royce & Associates LP Acquires 62,538 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,538 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics accounts for 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.79% of Haemonetics worth $77,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE HAE opened at $88.43 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.