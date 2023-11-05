Royce & Associates LP Acquires 6,309 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $65,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstService by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $163.95.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.