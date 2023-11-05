Royce & Associates LP Buys 467,368 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $34,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 939,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.46. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

