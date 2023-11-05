Royce & Associates LP Buys 953,261 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.26% of Kyndryl worth $38,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

