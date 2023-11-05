Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,030 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.88% of Onto Innovation worth $50,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 102.6% in the second quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $118.90 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

