Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.73 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

