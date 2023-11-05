Royce & Associates LP Has $30.96 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.32% of RenaissanceRe worth $30,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

NYSE RNR opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its 200-day moving average is $197.76. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $173.25 and a 12-month high of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 32.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

