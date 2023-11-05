Royce & Associates LP Has $47.07 Million Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of NVE worth $47,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in NVE by 17,720.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEC stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.19. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

