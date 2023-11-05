Royce & Associates LP Has $53.69 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.34% of ESAB worth $53,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 269.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 60,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,534 shares of company stock valued at $109,317. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

