Royce & Associates LP Has $71.15 Million Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Enovis makes up about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.03% of Enovis worth $71,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Enovis by 16.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Enovis by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enovis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENOV. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

