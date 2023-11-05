Royce & Associates LP Has $81.14 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Kadant accounts for about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kadant were worth $81,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $38,587.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

