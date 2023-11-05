Royce & Associates LP Has $87.18 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.76% of Lincoln Electric worth $87,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

