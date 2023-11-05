Royce & Associates LP Has $93.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,656 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis comprises about 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.81% of Ziff Davis worth $93,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 37.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

