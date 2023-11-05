Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.93% of Brunswick worth $57,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BC opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.