Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the period. Inter Parfums comprises approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.42% of Inter Parfums worth $61,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $129.90 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

