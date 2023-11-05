Royce & Associates LP Sells 226,904 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226,904 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology makes up 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.75% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $72,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

