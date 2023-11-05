Royce & Associates LP Sells 33,952 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $59,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $21,943,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,434.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,356.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,304.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

