RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPT. Raymond James cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $979.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RPT Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,650,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

