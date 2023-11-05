Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson Increases Dividend

NYSE:RYI opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $990.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.78. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.24%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 204.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 62.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,984,000 after acquiring an additional 282,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

