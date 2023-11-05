Sandy Spring Bank Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

NOK stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

