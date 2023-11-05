Sandy Spring Bank Has $55,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

