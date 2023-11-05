Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

