Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $37,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 177.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

