Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

