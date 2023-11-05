Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

