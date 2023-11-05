Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,587 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.