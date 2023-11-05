Savant Capital LLC Acquires 3,890 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.