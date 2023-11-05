Savant Capital LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RS opened at $265.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $191.45 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

