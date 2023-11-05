Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

