Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,828,000 after acquiring an additional 471,370 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

