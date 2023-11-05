Savant Capital LLC Buys 435 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $355,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $77.03 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

