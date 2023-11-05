Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRF opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

