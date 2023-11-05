Savant Capital LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average is $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.