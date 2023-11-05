Savant Capital LLC Has $441,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

