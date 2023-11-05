Savant Capital LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of DLR opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $135.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

