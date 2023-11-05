Savant Capital LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.51 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.