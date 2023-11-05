Savant Capital LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.79 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

