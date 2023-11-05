Savant Capital LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 19.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 66.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.