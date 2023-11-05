Savant Capital LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

