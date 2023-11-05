Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $45,648,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $44,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

