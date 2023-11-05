Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 115.3% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.9% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,787,233. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

