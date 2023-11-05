Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

