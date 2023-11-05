Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

AWI opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

