Savant Capital LLC Sells 215 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

