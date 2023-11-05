Savant Capital LLC Sells 999 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

