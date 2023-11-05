SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SBA Communications worth $117,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

