Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is XML Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.83. 1,123,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

