Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $84,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.51 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.